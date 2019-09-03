RSO: Man who tried to run over deputy with stolen car arrested in Thermal
THERMAL, Calif.- - A man suspected of trying to run over a sheriff's deputy while driving a stolen car is jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported today.
David Cruz, 29, was arrested a little more than a week after he allegedly tried to run down the deputy in Thermal on Aug. 22 and evaded capture, according to sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia.
The deputy was uninjured.
On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force tracked down Cruz at a location in the 88000 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal, Heredia said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Indio jail on suspicion of vehicle burglary and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, the sergeant said.
