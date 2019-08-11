RSO: Man stabbed in Rancho Mirage
Male victim, condition unknown
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - UPDATE:
Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the man who was stabbed Sunday morning is being treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, there is still no suspect description.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to News Channel 3 that one person was stabbed early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. at the Westin Mission Hills Resort, which is near the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Bob Hope Drive.
A representative from the sheriff's department said the male victim was bleeding profusely from a stab wound to the back. As of early Sunday morning, deputies were still trying to locate the suspect.
Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to update this developing story.
