RSO: Man stabbed in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - UPDATE:

Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the man who was stabbed Sunday morning is being treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, there is still no suspect description.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to News Channel 3 that one person was stabbed early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. at the Westin Mission Hills Resort, which is near the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Bob Hope Drive.

A representative from the sheriff's department said the male victim was bleeding profusely from a stab wound to the back. As of early Sunday morning, deputies were still trying to locate the suspect.

