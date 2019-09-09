News

Police look for robbery suspect in Coachella

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 04:35 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:37 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - The Riverside Sheriff's Department is looking for a man in Coachella they believe is a possible robbery suspect. 

According to deputies, just before 12:30 Sunday morning, they responded to the 85700 block of Highway 111 in Indio. 

When deputies arrived they say they interrupted a possible burglary in progress. Deputies say an adult male fled the area and a short pursuit ensued. 

Now, deputies are conducting a grid search in the nearby area with K-9s. At this time, there are no road closures but deputies are going street by street looking for the suspect. 

 


