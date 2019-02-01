News

RSO investigating assault of elderly woman in Palm Desert

By:

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 10:50 PM PST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 11:48 PM PST

RSO investigating assault of elderly woman in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies are in Palm Desert investigating an assault in Palm Desert.

According to an RSO spokesperson, deputies received reports of an elderly woman being assaulted at around 5:15 p.m. on the 74300 block of Candlewood Street.

The woman was hospitalized and is in unknown condition. No word on any arrest at this time, RSO confirmed there is no threat to public safety.

The intersection has been taped off by police. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries