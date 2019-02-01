RSO investigating assault of elderly woman in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies are in Palm Desert investigating an assault in Palm Desert.
According to an RSO spokesperson, deputies received reports of an elderly woman being assaulted at around 5:15 p.m. on the 74300 block of Candlewood Street.
The woman was hospitalized and is in unknown condition. No word on any arrest at this time, RSO confirmed there is no threat to public safety.
The intersection has been taped off by police. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
