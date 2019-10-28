Police confirm identity of teen killed in La Quinta shooting
19 year old from Cathedral City
LA QUINTA, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed Anthony Carrillo, 19, of Cathedral City died from his injuries after a shooting on Madero avenue in La Quinta on October 26.
Deputy Robyn Flores told News Channel 3 the shooting was reported early Saturday morning at approximately 12:00 a.m. on the 53900 block of Avenida Madero.
Flores said deputies found one victim with two gunshot wounds. Carrillo was transported to an area hospital and later died from his wounds.
At this time, no one is in custody. The investigation remains ongoing and is being treated as a homicide.
