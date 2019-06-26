RSO: Body found near Coachella likely a homicide victim

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A woman whose body was found near Coachella on Tuesday was likely a homicide victim, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The body was found on the 82600 block of Avenue 53, near Monroe Street on Tuesday at around 6:00 a.m. Avenue 53 was closed between Monroe Street and Jackson Street for much of the day as deputies investigated. The woman's body was found on the shoulder of the roadway.

Central Homicide Unit investigators have assumed the investigation. Law enforcement remained on scene for at least 13 hours on Tuesday.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body found near Coachella, investigators on scene for 12 hours

The investigation is active; anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Investigator Bishop with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.