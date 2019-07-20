RSO arrests seven for street racing

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Seven suspects were arrested on Thursday night in unincorporated Coachella on suspicion street racing-related crimes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies assigned to the Riverside Sheriff's Department's S.T.R.E.E.T. team were monitored an event in the city of Indio known as "Park and Chill" on Thursday night, because they had received information that an illegal street racing event was being planned by attendees of the event.

After gathering more information, deputies determined that the street racing contest would be taking place in the Coachella area. Shortly after that Sheriff's dispatch received multiple reports of organized street racing taking place in unincorporated Coachella and deputies from both the S.T.R.E.E.T. team and the Thermal Sheriff's Station, with the assistance of the STAR-9 Sheriff's aviation unit, responded to the area of Airport Boulevard and Pierce Street to investigate.

Upon arrival, the multiple vehicles began to flee the scene. Deputies were able to stop three vehicles and detain the occupants on suspicion of participation or aiding and abetting a speed contest.



The following suspects were detained:

Carson Moore, 18, of La Quinta For one misdemeanor exhibition of speed count

Scott Collins, 18, of La Quinta For one misdemeanor exhibition of speed count

Emilio Garcia, 19, of Cathedral City For one misdemeanor exhibition of speed count

Abelardo Busto-Delgado, 20, of Coachella For one misdemeanor exhibition of speed count

Guillermo Busto-Delgado, 20, of Coachella For one misdemeanor exhibition of speed count

Francisco Barajas, 25, of Coachella For one misdemeanor exhibition of speed count

Juan Vela Graciano, 22, of Indio For one misdemeanor exhibition of speed count



All suspects are free on $1,500 bail.

"Illegal street racing is dangerous, destructive, and far too often a deadly event in Riverside County. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, in partnership with local allied agencies, are taking a zero-tolerance approach to this illegal activity in an effort to reduce the cost to taxpayers having to repair the damages caused by these events, but most importantly to reduce the danger to the public caused by the participants of these events who often drive their vehicles with wanton disregard for public safety," read a release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on the arrests.

The suspects' vehicles will remain impounded for 30 days, according to RSO.