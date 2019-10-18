RSO active shooter drill planned at the Westfield this weekend

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Emergency responders will be conducting an active shooter drill on Sunday at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

The 'major Hostile MCI Drill' will involved CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, as well as other local and private agencies. The drill will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to RSO.

"Members of the public that are traveling near the Westfield Mall on Sunday morning, please keep in mind that this is a drill that is occurring and not become alarmed if you see emergency vehicles grouped together or traveling from the Westfield Mall to area hospitals," read the RSO release on the drill. "Signs will be posted at and near the site to remind the public that what they are seeing, and hearing is only a drill."

The drill is meant to simulate a mass casualty incident and will include volunteers who will act in different roles in the scenario.

The Westfield mall is located at 72840 Highway 111 in Palm Desert.