Rotary Club of Palm Springs hosts celebration and fundraiser at Palm Springs Aerial Tram

TRAM PARTY 040719

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - It's been one week since the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopened after it was severely damaged in February’s record breaking storm. The Rotary Club of Palm Springs hosted a celebratory brunch and fundraiser for their youth services on Sunday morning at the top of the mountain.

“We’re just so happy to see the tram alive again with people walking around,” said Cara Youngman, Public Relations Manager, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

Several Palm Springs City Council members attended the Rotary event. "Until the tram was running again, Palm Springs felt broken and we are whole again and all is good in the world when the tram is running up and down our hill,” said J.R. Roberts, Palm Springs City Council.

The Rotary Club says they wanted to take a look back at the tram's history during the event and highlight some exciting new changes to expect in the coming years. Steve Nichols, whose family donated the land where the tram's valley station now sits, was a featured speaker along with James Landells, whose family's aviation company provided helicopters for the 23,000 trips needed for the tram’s construction.

Tram representatives told News Channel 3 that the mountain station will undergo some renovations beginning on May 1st. Improvements they say are designed to keep the tram in top shape and continuing to attract visitors from all over the world.

“This tram is something unbelievably special. Whether you come from a poor family or a wealthy family it is an affordable recreation that everyone enjoys,” said Lisa Middleton, Palm Springs City Council.



