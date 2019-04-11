News

Two injured in Palm Desert rollover crash

Apr 11, 2019 12:58 PM PDT

Apr 11, 2019 03:07 PM PDT

Palm Desert rollover crash partially closes Fred Waring

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A rollover crash partially shut down Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert  for about an hour this afternoon.

The accident, which occurred around 12:15 p.m., happened at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue.

It wasa three-vehicle collision; a grey SUV rolled over and sustained significant damage, while a red sedan appears to have sustained heavy front-end damage. A third vehicle, also a red sedan, sustained minor front-end damage.

The woman driving the car that flipped sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospitalized. The driver of another vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. 

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department are on scene. 


