RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, Cal Fire, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a rollover crash in Rancho Mirage.

It happened just after 2:00 Saturday afternoon on westbound Dinah Shore Drive near Bob Hope Drive.

Deputies told News Channel 3 that a driver in a black Dodge Charger somehow lost control of the car, causing it to roll several times before hitting another car.

We are told a child in the Charger was taken to the hospital for observation.

Cal Fire says there were no other injuries.

Dinah Shore westbound was closed while law enforcement investigated the crash.