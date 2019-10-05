Rollover crash in Rancho Mirage
Child sent to hospital for observation
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, Cal Fire, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a rollover crash in Rancho Mirage.
It happened just after 2:00 Saturday afternoon on westbound Dinah Shore Drive near Bob Hope Drive.
Deputies told News Channel 3 that a driver in a black Dodge Charger somehow lost control of the car, causing it to roll several times before hitting another car.
We are told a child in the Charger was taken to the hospital for observation.
Cal Fire says there were no other injuries.
Dinah Shore westbound was closed while law enforcement investigated the crash.
