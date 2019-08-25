Rock climber rescued after falling nearly 30 feet
IDYLLWILD, Calif. - Cal Fire firefighters responded to a report of a person who fell about 20 to 30 feet while rock climbing on the Humber Park area of Idyllwild around 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon.
The patient was reported about 400 feet up on the face of a rock wall, which was inaccessible by ground.
A helicopter was called in to aid with the rescue.
At around 4:30 P.M. the person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The person's identity has not yet been released.
