Rock climber rescued after falling nearly 30 feet

IDYLLWILD, Calif. - Cal Fire firefighters responded to a report of a person who fell about 20 to 30 feet while rock climbing on the Humber Park area of Idyllwild around 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

The patient was reported about 400 feet up on the face of a rock wall, which was inaccessible by ground.

A helicopter was called in to aid with the rescue.

At around 4:30 P.M. the person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.