Rock climber recovers after Idyllwild fall

IDYLLWILD, Calif. - A hiker is recovering after falling nearly 30 feet while climbing "Lily Rock" in Humber Park near Idyllwild.

This happened just after 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

News Channel 3 spoke with Dave Rodriguez, a Fire Captain with CAL Fire Riverside who assisted in the helicopter rescue of a man who appeared to be in his 60s according to Rodriguez.

He also told us, this area in Humber Park is a popular spot for rock climbers. When he was there yesterday, he said he saw about 20 other climbers.

This is not the first time CAL Fire has had to rescue a climber in this area.

“We respond out there probably 10 times a year and then throughout the county and adjacent areas we do roughly 30 plus rescues a year,” Rodriguez said.

The climber he helped rescue hurt his hip during the fall and was taken to a local hospital. We do not know the name of the person injured.

Rodriguez shared with News Channel 3 some quick safety tips while rock climbing or hiking. He says to make sure you have a phone or hand held radio with you or that you climb with a partner in case something does go wrong to where you can call for help.

Also, when you do call, be sure you identify what you are wearing very clearly so that those rescuing you can find you easier.

