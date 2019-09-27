Robolights moving to Desert Hot Springs, 10-acre plot of land purchased

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Robolights, a whimsical and wacky holiday display in Palm Springs, is moving to Desert Hot Springs, as confirmed by artist Kenny Irwin's director of business development/sales and niece, Brittany Sorrentino.

Sorrentino told News Channel 3 a 10-acre plot was purchased for $350,000 and will eventually be home to Irwin's new, commercial display.

Neighbors to Irwin's home in Palm Springs' Movie Colony expressed safety concerns and complaints due to the tens of thousands the exhibit draws year after year. Irwin received $125,000 from the city to mitigate the costs of moving.

Jake Ingrassia is working on a report for 5 p.m. tonight.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.