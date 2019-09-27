News

Robolights moving to Desert Hot Springs, 10-acre plot of land purchased

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 11:15 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:17 PM PDT

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Robolights, a whimsical and wacky holiday display in Palm Springs, is moving to Desert Hot Springs, as confirmed by artist Kenny Irwin's director of business development/sales and niece, Brittany Sorrentino. 

Sorrentino told News Channel 3 a 10-acre plot was purchased for $350,000 and will eventually be home to Irwin's new, commercial display.

Neighbors to Irwin's home in Palm Springs' Movie Colony expressed safety concerns and complaints due to the tens of thousands the exhibit draws year after year. Irwin received $125,000 from the city to mitigate the costs of moving. 

Jake Ingrassia is working on a report for 5 p.m. tonight.

You can reach Jake on TwitterFacebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries