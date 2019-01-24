Robert Moon declines to run for election again in Palm Springs

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Robert Moon was elected to a four year term as Mayor of Palm Springs in 2015.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon says he will not run in November's City Council race.

"I nor anyone else will be running for Mayor as the elected position of mayor will no longer exist as of the next election," Moon wrote in a text message to KESQ's Brooke Beare. "It will be a rotated position between the five Councilmembers."

Moon was referring to the city's switch to district elections, which was approved by a 3-2 vote in December by the City Council. Moon and Mayor Pro-Tem JR Roberts voted against the newly drawn districts. Roberts has also indicated he will not run for reelection in November.

"I love public service but do not like partisan politics," Moon continued. "After 26 years in the Navy, three years on the Measure J Commission and four years on Council, that is 33 years of proud public service. Time to retire."

Both Geoff Kors and Moon live in the same newly created council district, but Kors told KESQ "the Mayor's decision has no impact on my timing or decision (on whether to run again)."

Kors said he would announce by the end of January.

"I am disappointed by (Moon's) false attacks on the rest of the Council in the Desert Sun story that is online. That said, I will continue to be respectful and wish him well in his retirement," continued Kors.

Moon said the descision to retire was tough in some ways, and also "complicated." However, he had plans with his husband and partner, Bob (Hammack).

"Bob and I both turn 70 this year and our bucket list is growing. Even after 38 years together we sill have a lot of bucket list items to complete, and time is getting shorter."

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 throughout the day for continuing coverage and an extended interview with Mayor Moon tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.