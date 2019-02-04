Robbery suspect arrested near Desert Hot Springs

SOUTH OF DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A robbery suspect has been arrested in a desert area south of Desert Hot Springs.

Officers from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department worked in conjunction with Riverside County Sheriff's deputies to detain the suspect.

The suspect reportedly robbed El Mercadito Meat Market with a pipe this morning. He then fled the business which is located at 16760 Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs and ran into the desert.

Law enforcement lost track of the suspect for approximately 45 minutes but located him in a trailer west of Palm Drive, with the help of a California Highway Patrol fixed wing aircraft.

The suspect was taken into custody at around 12:10. A canine team helped stop the suspect, who sustained minor injuries as a result of the arrest. He was treated for his injuries on scene and is now in the process of being booked by Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies. No officers were hurt in the process.

