Roads flooded after storm, officers keeping an eye on drivers ignoring barriers

Roads flooded after storm

There was standing water at a number of roads and intersections around the Coachella Valley following a storm late Sunday night / early Monday morning.

The rain leading to problems for many drivers, although some welcomed it.

"It helps me sleep. So I saw it, closed my eyes, and went back to sleep, let the rain relax me, keep me in a trance," said Aaron Chavira, a Palm Springs resident.

The heaviest rain came down between midnight and 3 a.m.

24-Hour rain totals as of 4:30 p.m.



A whole lot of wet stuff around riverside county mountains but even Palms Springs has received its fair share of just under one inch of rain from this morning's storms! pic.twitter.com/2wBEXyHu61 — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) September 2, 2019

The often closed N Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs remains closed Monday evening due to "water over the roadway," according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The barriers and road closed signs did not stop several drivers from attempting to drive through the road and getting a ticket or citation for their trouble.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Palm Springs Police Officer at the N Indian Canyon Drive wash

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Palm Springs Police Officer at the N Indian Canyon Drive wash

One motorcyclist who was busted trying to go through the roadway said his off-road bike had no problem going through the roadway, however, he admitted the ticket will sting.

"I should have gone the long way. That's all I can say. Take the long way, it's not worth the ticket," said Dave Wedzler, a Van Nuys resident.

Other roads affected included the wash areas on Vista Chino Road, which had one lane closed, and Gene Autry Road, where the rain left large rocks on the road.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gene Autry Trail at the Wash Monday morning

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gene Autry Trail at the Wash Monday morning

On Date Palm Drive and Los Gatos Road in Cathedral City, what looks like a small lake formed on the roadway. At one point, there was roughly a foot of water covering the pavement.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Date Palm & Los Gatos Monday morning

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Date Palm & Los Gatos Monday morning

Southern California Edison reported power outages in a few areas around the desert Monday morning. 800 customers were affected in whitewater and about 1,500 customers in two areas of Palm Springs. The agency's website shows that as of 4:15 p.m., 482 customers in Palm Springs are still waiting for power to be restored, with no estimate on when that might happen.

Stormy conditions may continue until Thursday.

KESQ Evening Weather 9/2/19

Click here to download the First Alert weather app and view radar in real-time!