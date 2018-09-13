Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif.- - Roads closed after pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Indio.

The crash was reported at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Miles Avenue. The northbound lanes of Jefferson have been closed at Miles. As of 11 p.m. they remained closed, with barricades put up.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. KESQ & CBS Local 2 crew learned at the scene the pedestrian was in serious condition.

Indio police has taken over the investigation, stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 any updates.

