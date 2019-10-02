RMHS football player Israel Ramirez undergoes third brain surgery

RMHS football player Israel Ramirez unde

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A local Rancho Mirage Rattlers football player Israel Ramirez undergone three brain surgeries in just four days after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm on Friday.

"He's a fighter, and he's going to make it out of this. His mindset and the person he is you know, he's going to be just fine," head football coach at RMHS, L.D. Matthews told News Channel 3.

Tyler Hernandez and Jevin Dorsey were a part of the small group of Izzy's teammates that jumped into action when they saw something was wrong.

"We saw Izzy come out of the gates, and he's walking through, we turn and look at him, and he just starts hunching over, and he was like oh my head," senior football captain Hernandez shared.

Hernandez and his dad helped get Izzy to the hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery.

"No one would've thought this would've happened," Hernandez said.

Since then, Izzy has undergone three successful brain surgeries including removing a blood clot.

"We went to the hospital and 35 to 45 of his teammates and other people in the community and his family were there and it's really been overwhelming and remarkable to see the support his family has gotten," Matthews said.

Matthews also told News Channel 3 he doesn't believe the injury came from football.

As Izzy recovers, the community is rallying behind him.

"we're going to take it in and use it as motivation to work even harder for Izzy," Hernandez said.

Students at the school started #30Strong and made 110 posters that line the hallways in support of their classmate.

"Izzy, he's irreplaceable. He's a spark, and we really appreciate his presence," Dorsey said.

"I have so much pride right now, being from Rancho Mirage High School and coaching these football kids and his teammates. Not only how they took action Tyler Hhernandez and his dad getting him to the ambulance and getting him to the hospital but just the overwhelming support for their brother that's down right now and how they've really stepped up and been there and supporting each other through this," Matthews said.

This Friday, Izzy will be honored during the football game against La Quinta. Brain Aneurysm Awareness month was September and the color is burgundy, so they are hoping for everyone to wear that color to the game. Shirts are also being made and the players will be wearing decals on their helmets in support of their teammate.

