Riverside man in custody after police pursuit

PALM SPRINGS., Calif. -- - Palm Springs Police say Adrian Rosales led officers on a chase from Palm Springs to Banning Friday night.

One K-9 officer tried pulling over a suspicious car near N. Indian Canyon Drive and San Rafael Road when the suspect took off.

Police learned the car was stolen from Riverside earlier this month.

The chase ended when he stopped at a fast food parking lot off 22nd St.

Rosales was arrested on a number of charges including felony warrant and probation violation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for developments.