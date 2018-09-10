Riverside man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

MGN Online

A child was sexually assaulted at an unlicensed day care in a Riverside home, and police say that other children may have also been molested by the man they arrested.



Hubert David Edgin, 49, was arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults of a child at 4:30 p.m. Friday at his home in the 3400 block of Sun Court, located in the Eastside neighborhood, said Riverside city police Officer Ryan J. Railsback.



The alleged sexual abuse occurred over an undisclosed period of time and up until a few days ago, when the victim told her parents and named Edgin as the lone suspect.



The child had been taken by her parents to the family-run, unlicensed daycare for two years.

Edgin was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor under the age of ten and remained jailed in lieu of $1 million.



During their investigation, police discovered that Edgin may have also had contact with children through his church and other activities.



Police urged anyone with further information about this or similar incidents to contact Detective Stacie Ontko at (951) 353-7121 or sontkco@riversideca.gov, or Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.



Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department's mobile app ``Submit a Tip'' feature while referencing incident number P18105797.

