Cherry Valley veteran recalls taking part in Normandy invasion on D-Day

Cherry Valley veteran recalls taking par

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Riverside native, 94-year-old Charlie Knox and his wife Lois stood in the shade of a C-47, near the Palm Springs Air Museum, one day before the world commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, one of the most important and decisive military invasions in history.

"They're shooting at us and everything and other people were getting hit, and I wasn't being hit. I was so thrilled that I wasn't hit. I wanted to hurry up and get to the bank," said Knox, recalling his experience taking part in the D-Day invasion.

Drafted at the age of 18, Private First Class Knox was assigned to the Army's 75th division, and later, to the 29th division.

He was a rifleman, among the thousands of soldiers dropped off by a landing craft at Omaha Beach, where he says the Germans were "shooting at us like crazy", from the cliffs and from the air.

"They were shooting at us, the plane was strafing us," said Knox.

Knox talks about his D-Day experience, and the following months fighting in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany, in a very simple, "matter of fact" way, saying he was "so focused on the mission", that he didn't spend much time dwelling on the possibility that he could die.

"I just did what I was, not told, we just did what we did. I wouldn't call myself a hero. I was just thrilled I wasn't killed," said Knox.

During the war, Knox says he was seriously injured twice, once being hit with shrapnel in the back, and suffering a stomach injury.

He was awarded a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.

"I feel honored now that i could have been there," said Knox.

After getting out of the Army, he eventually returned to Riverside, where for 40 years he worked for the Press Enterprise, in the print division.

Knox and his wife have 11 grandchildren.

He simply says he is "thankful to be alive".