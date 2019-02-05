Riverside County Sheriff's Department holding hiring event in Rancho Mirage
Event will be held on Feb. 23
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department will be holding a hiring event in Rancho Mirage.
The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23. at Rancho Mirage High School. RSO will be looking to hire deputy sheriff trainees and correctional deputies.
Click here to can apply and pre-screen.
