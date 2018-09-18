Riverside County gas prices plateau

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged today, remaining at $3.554, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.



The average price is four-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 4.5 cents higher than one month ago and 44.5 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 48.1 cents since the start of the year because of higher oil prices.



This is the second time in three days the average price has been unchanged. It was also unchanged on Sunday.

