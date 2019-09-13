Rita Lamb elected to Cathedral City Council District 1 seat
Lamb defeats Kaplan by 39 votes
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Retired school principal Rita Lamb has been elected to the Cathedral City Council after defeating former council member Shelley Kaplan in a special vote-by-mail election.
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters released the results Thursday afternoon. According to their count, Lamb won by 39 votes.
"I am beyond honored it was a thrilling campaign and it was gratifying that I got so much support and I look forward to doing all sorts of wonderful things with my colleagues and city officials," Lamb said of her victory.
The results have been certified, however, Kaplan can request a recount. According to the Registrars Office, the deadline to request a recount is September 17 at 5:00 p.m.
Kaplan told News Channel 3 he will not be seeking a recount.
"It was a very close election. 20 votes would have changed the outcome. It is unfortunate that the use of a political stunt by my opponent probably swung the election in her favor, but I am pleased with the clean campaign we ran. The city's residents will have to live with the results, but the seat will be up next year," Kaplan said.
Kaplan did not comment when asked if he will run again.
This unique vote-by-mail only election will determine who will finish out the term of the city's late mayor Greg Pettis, who passed away on January 15, 2019.
Pettis's term ends after the November 2020 election results have been certified.
This election goes back to the surprising reversal from the city council in February 2019. Initially, ta new council member was to be appointed based on written applications. After much criticism from residents after the public release of emails between council members on appointments, the council voted 3-1 to hold a special election instead.
