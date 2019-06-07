Rio Vista Elementary placed on brief lockdown Thursday

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A brief lockdown was enacted at Rio Vista Elementary School in Cathedral City on Thursday when police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of campus but was lifted when it was revealed that the person actually was carrying a BB gun.

Cathedral City Police Department officers received the report of the armed person at 8:55 a.m. A short time later, the lockdown protocol was enacted at the school.

Officers began an "intensive search" of the area and were able to find and detain a person on the 26700 block of Rio Bolsa, according to a CCPD news release. That person was released after it was revealed that the reported weapon was actually a BB gun and that no crime had been committed.

Officers informed school staff and classes resumed as normal at 9:20 a.m.