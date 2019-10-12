Riley Rose's parents launch foundation to support children diagnosed with cancer

Riley Rose's parents lauch foundation to

After losing their six-year-old daughter to cancer, a La Quinta couple is launching a new foundation to support other children diagnosed with the disease.

A sell out crowd gathered at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert Thursday evening to celebrate the launch of the "Riley Rose Foundation," named after Riley Rose Sherman who died on April 13, 2018 after a battle with neuroblastoma.

She was diagnosed with the disease shortly after her fifth birthday.

Her parents, Rick and Kristin Sherman said the focus of their foundation will be to raise funds to support research aimed at finding a cure for neuroblastoma.

They're also buying art carts, complete with art supplies, to donate to hospitals around the country. These will be used by children being treated for cancer who, in some cases, are confined to hospital rooms for months at a time.

"Riley Rose motivates me, and it motivates all of us every day, and she was amazing, and I truly believe that she was a light on this earth, for just a short time, and we were lucky to be her parents," said Kristin Sherman, Riley's mother.

The Sherman's said Riley Rose loved art and created beautiful masterpieces while she was hospitalized.

Thursday's event raised more than $11,000.

You can learn more about the Riley Rose Foundation by clicking here.