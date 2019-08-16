Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for remodeled Indio child support office

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the newly remodeled Riverside County Department of Child Support Services office in Indio

The $2.2 million project marks the first time the office has been remodeled since the department moved into the building in 2003, according to the office of County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, whose district covers the Coachella Valley.

The project remodeled the lobby area, updated restrooms and reconfigured the interior of the building to expand customer spaces and office areas, and added movable walls to create flexible room sizes.

The new customer spaces include five interview rooms, a computer center, a family law office and a children's play area in the lobby, according to Perez's office.

County child support agency workers, along with Perez, were at the event to celebrate the dedication of the building's improvements.

"August is Child Support Awareness Month, and events like this give us an opportunity to encourage families to learn of and receive needed services,'' Perez said. "I am pleased that this major renovation provides a more comfortable and inviting place for our customers and staff, as they carry out critical work to support children and families in our communities.''

About two-thirds of the project was completed with federal funds, and the remaining third with state funds, Perez's office said.