Reward doubled to find suspect who burned, threw away puppy in dumpster

Courtesy: The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A Sherman Oaks non-profit animal shelter announced that the reward to find the person who beat, burned, and abandoned a puppy in a Coachella dumpster has been doubled, with the help of a pair of celebrity angel donors.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation wrote that actress Shannen Doherty and model Joanna Krupa each chipped in $5,000 bringing the total reward to $20,000 to catch the culprit responsible for abusing and abandoning the dog.

“People who do these types of things to animals go on to hurt women and children, and need to be held accountable," Doherty said after making the donation, according to the animal shelter's post.

The 3-week-old puppy, named 'Hope', was found in a dumpster behind a shopping center at 49849 Harrison Street in Coachella on May 5 around 1 p.m.

Hope had been burned with a caustic substance, beaten, and tied up in Walmart shopping bag and thrown into the dumpster. A passerby found the animal and brought her into a nearby jewelry store.

***WARNING - Graphic photo & video below***

A woman and her daughter took the pup in and later transported her to the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation. Hope is currently under 24-hour care at McGrath Veterinary Center. According to Brian McGrath, the owner of the animal hospital, Hope is expected to pull through and survive but is unknown if she will ever walk again.

The dog's initial care was paid for with help from Alanna Rizzo, a reporter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who spotted Hope's GoFundMe page online. At the time of this publication, the campaign had raised $17,981 toward its $25,000 goal.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact info@animalhopeandwellness.org.

Hope was found just a few blocks away where a Deborah Culwell allegedly dumped seven puppies in Coachella dumpster in April.