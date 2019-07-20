Retro arcade grand opening invites family-friendly escape

Retro arcade grand opening invites famil

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Glitch Palm Springs celebrated its grand opening Friday night, mixing a family-friendly restaurant with a trendy bar – even an old-school arcade – all in the uptown district of Palm Springs.

Gamers dimly lit by the glow of retro video games were remembering fond memories of the past.

"I’m born in '79 so this is all right back in my era," Nicole Dauprat said.

"I grew up playing arcades and games in the 90s," said co-owner Stephen Hansen. "It makes me feel 12 again – something about it..."

Hansen said the game Crazy Taxi is what he remembers most from childhood. Now, he hopes to bring a sense of nostalgia to Palm Springs.

"I think it's cool to kind of get lost in the space for a second and feel like you're somewhere else ," Hansen said.

And it's not just arcade games... Everything about Glitch is designed to transport you to a different time - like the lounge spaces decorated with old bedroom or basement decor: a boombox, a dartboard, original movie posters and VHS tapes.

"Like you're in your parents basement, definitely," Dauprat said.

And before 9 p.m., it's a family friendly environment. "To have a place where you can take your little one and go play and the adults have fun too, that's a win-win," Dauprat said, excited about the opportunity to get her family engaged together – a rarity in the digital age.

"It's getting everyone off their phones," she added.

Uniting people over the good times, both past and present.

"It just brings everybody back to when they were younger," said Jose Chavez.

You'll pay $10 at the door, after which all the games are free. Adults are welcome to order food and play until 2 a.m. weekends.