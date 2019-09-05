Restaurateur, Sinatra chef Johnny Costa dies

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Johnny Costa has died. He was 87.

The restaurateur and former personal chef to Frank Sinatra passed away Wednesday, according to a statement released by his family. Costa, a close friend of Frank Sinatra, had been serving the valley his signature Italian cuisine (including a dish named for his famous crooning friend - Steak Sinatra) for over four decades.

Johnny's Costa's Ristorante in Palm Springs will be closed for the day.

Costa with the cast of the hit HBO show " The Sopranos "

This is the restaurant's third location; it first opened in Desert Hot Springs, then moved to Cathedral City, before finally settling into its current locale on South Palm Canyon, according to the establishment's website. He first founded the restaurant in 1976.

Costa is survived by his five children, Michelle, Tony, Vince, John Jr. and Nick, grandsons Vincenzo and Giovanni, sisters Maria and Rose, nephews Sal, Illiano, Chip Illiano, and his niece, Lisette.

The establishment is family-run, with Costa's son, Vince, serving as head chef and his cousin Sal Illiano serving as general manager, according to the restaurant's website.

Costa was born in Naples, Italy.