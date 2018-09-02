Resource fair empowers community members in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. - People in the eastern Coachella Valley were given an opportunity to empower themselves. Various groups and staff of a few local leaders gathered in Mecca to offer help, all with the legacy of activist Caesar Chavez in mind.

It was a bustle of activity at this Mecca church Sunday, volunteers and staff members at tables ready to help.

“We’re trying to make as many people aware of what we’re able to bring together and other organizations that do that do good work every single day of the year,” Francisco Ramos, events coordinator with the Riverside County Young Democrats, said.

It’s all part of the second annual Caesar Chavez resource fair, as various groups and staff from local elected officials were on hand offering services, such as voter registration and navigating the immigration process. One group that assists domestic violence victims, says they want to empower the people.

“You empower yourself with information and you go out and give others that information that you learn here,” Elvira Herrera, an advocate with Lideres Campensinas.

That empowerment organizers say is through the legacy of Caesar Chavez the activist and labor leader who fought for farm worker’s rights. One woman who worked directly with Chavez says, it’s also a way for community members to make sure their elected officials looking out for their best interests.

“They’re there for a reason, to defend the defenseless, the ones that bring the food to the table every day,” Clementina Olloque, a local activist, said.

Organizers estimate about several hundred people came through the fair this time compared to about 200 the first year. They say the fair has been a success.

“We’re here to help, we’re here to unite as many groups as possible and bring available resources to the area,” Ramos said.

Organizers say they are looking to have the fair come back next year and will eventually decide whether to keep inside or outside to accommodate crowds.

