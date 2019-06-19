Residents voice their opions on proposed new Palm Springs park

Video: Proposed park to be built in N. Palm Springs

People in the community gathered to discuss a proposed park to be built in North Palm Springs.

The City of Palm Springs is applying for grant funds from the state of California, as a part of Proposition 68, to design and build 'Whitewater Park' which could be located at the end of North Sunrise Way.

Martha Vanrooijen is the grant writer on the project, she says the 5.7 acre plot of land makes for the perfect location to be considered.

"The area has to have a critical lack of park space, which is the case here, and it also has to serve disadvantaged communities, so when you look at the whole area, the area qualifies under those two criterias," Vanrooijen said.

Today was the first of a series of community workshops being held, where residents can share their thoughts on designs and amenities for the park.

"It's a great way to find out and meet the needs of everyone," said Chris Giannini, a landscape architect at the community meeting. "Someone may say, 'everyone wants this', and someone else across the room might say, 'not really, I'd rather have this'."

Some people who live at Four Seasons Palm Springs, a 55+ community, have raised concerns over the proximity of the proposed park's location, according to Jim Rush, the general manager at Four Seasons Palm Springs.



"Some of the comments I've seen so far, on Nextdoor, are [concerns over] vagrants or the homeless living out there, like that. [But] We'll be so far removed from it. I don't think that's going to be the problem, but naturally, homeowners are always concerned when you build something like this," Rush said.

If the money is awarded to Palm Springs, the park must be complete by 2022.

There will be three more community workshops in the next two weeks.