Residents of mobile home park with contaminated water being charged for clean water

Residents of a mobile home park near Thermal said they are being charged for clean water designated for them after the location was condemned by the EPA due to contaminated drinking water.

As we previously reported last week, the EPA issued an emergency order at the Oasis Mobile Home Park on the Torres Martínez Tribe lands after dangerously high levels of arsenic were discovered in the drinking water. Water high in arsenic has been linked to numerous kinds of cancers, including cancer of the bladder, lungs, skin, kidney, nasal passages, liver, and prostate, according to the EPA.

Residents of the mobile home park told News Channel 3 last week there's a big concern that some of the children in the community are showing symptoms that match those of arsenic poisoning.

"Sometimes their stomach hurts and sometimes they have to vomit," said Martena Zacarias, a resident of the mobile home park. "A lot of times they feel sick and I'll take them to the doctor, but they never know what's really wrong."

The EPA says non-cancer effects of arsenic can include thickening and discoloration of the skin, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, numbness in hands and feet, partial paralysis, and blindness.

The EPA ordered the owners of the mobile home park to provide residents with at least one gallon of drinking water per person per day for each individual while the water system is being fixed. Residents tell News Channel 3 they are being required to pay $100 for that clean water.

When residents asked management for a reason for this increase, answers varied. Some were told it was for the clean gallons of water they were given last week. Other tenants were told it was to fix the streets, increase security, or just a rent increase.

A representative for the EPA said in a statement, "Alternative drinking water must be provided at no additional cost to consumers."

When a News Channel 3 reporter asked to speak with a manager on-site about this issue, a representative said they had no comment and the reporter was asked to leave.

In addition to contaminated water, tenants are dealing with electricity issues and face a pricey bill at the end of the month.​​​​​​​

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.