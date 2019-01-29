Residents gather to honor Holocaust victims and survivors

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

People from all walks of life came together today for the 10th annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day Observance Ceremony in Palm Desert.

Dozens of people gathered at the Palm Desert Civic Center Amphitheater to remember the millions killed during the Holocaust, celebrate those who survived, and remind the world about intolerance.

Jeff Brandt's father, a holocaust survivor, created the Desert Holocaust Memorial.

"My father Joe Brandt along with Earl Griph build this memorial as a message that this is what intolerance will create. if you have tolerance to this extent, it will create this catastrophe. so we all need to work together and be tolerant in the world," Jeff said.

The ceremony also included guest speakers, musical performances, and the presentation of the 2019 Mensch awards. Monsignor Howard Lincoln, Dr Alex White received an award as did former first lady Betty Ford, who received an award posthumously.