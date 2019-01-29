Residents gather to honor Holocaust victims and survivors
People from all walks of life came together today for the 10th annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day Observance Ceremony in Palm Desert.
Dozens of people gathered at the Palm Desert Civic Center Amphitheater to remember the millions killed during the Holocaust, celebrate those who survived, and remind the world about intolerance.
Jeff Brandt's father, a holocaust survivor, created the Desert Holocaust Memorial.
"My father Joe Brandt along with Earl Griph build this memorial as a message that this is what intolerance will create. if you have tolerance to this extent, it will create this catastrophe. so we all need to work together and be tolerant in the world," Jeff said.
The ceremony also included guest speakers, musical performances, and the presentation of the 2019 Mensch awards. Monsignor Howard Lincoln, Dr Alex White received an award as did former first lady Betty Ford, who received an award posthumously.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated 11 foods that will age you
-
Updated Oprah Winfrey through the years
-
Updated On this day: January 29
-
-