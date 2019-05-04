Residents & city officials speak on CCPD Chief placed on administrative leave

Residents & city officials speak on CCPD

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of an "internal personnel matter."

Members of the community say any type of allegation against Walker just doesn't make sense.

"His personality doesn’t seem to be anything that anybody would accuse him of anything," said Cathedral City resident Dale Jag.

"The fact that they’re jumping on it right away I feel like it’s a very good thing but it’s also not good to assume so fast," said Cathedral City resident Jesus Zevallos.

What Walker is being investigated for remains unclear.

"I’d like to know what it’s all about to see that it’s possible that he could have done anything," Jag said.

Cathedral City Mayor Mark Carnevale said a human resources claim was brought to the city manager's attention, but even the mayor is unaware of what the allegations regard.

City manager Charles McLendon saying in a statement to News Channel 3, "We are committed to a thorough and impartial investigation with the objective of getting to the facts."

The city is expected to announce who is conducting the investigation next week.

"I feel like it’s the best for the city and best for the citizens here cause we’re all trying to be protected and all trying to feel safe," Zevallos said.

With few details available, questions are swirling for residents.

"Problem with somebody that he works with, whether it’s sexual, whether they just don’t like him for some reason, could be anything," Jag said. "Can’t make a judgment on it."

With the city's reputation at stake, Jag says he's just hoping for the best for Walker.

"I think he’ll come out of this very well. I think he’ll come clean out of it," Jag said.

Carnevale said the investigation could take two or three months. In the meantime, Deputy Chief Anthony Yoakum will serve as acting police chief for the city.