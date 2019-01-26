Residents, city council discuss Plaza Theatre renovations

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS., Calif. -- - The Palm Springs City Council and community members discussed plans to renovate the historic downtown Plaza Theatre Saturday morning.

Council members showcased potential ideas for improvements -- naming the project "Rebirth of An Icon."

Plans to restore the theatre include upgrading seating, bathrooms, accessibility and technical repairs.

The renovations include looking at original blueprints and drawings to preserve the theatre's historic elements when it opened in the 1930's. The design concept is to create an "atmospheric" style -- inspired by the existing spanish village architecture.



"It's such a plus for downtown I hope it can happen. With such enthusiasm for entertainment down here in Palm Springs I bet they can raise all the money they need for this," said Lee Lahtinen, a volunteer walking tour guide with the Palm Springs historical society.

Other improvement ideas include new bathrooms, theatre seats, a lobby bar and air conditioning.

The estimated cost is more than 10 million dollars -- should the project be approved and funded.