Residential fire contained in Coachella
Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters contained a fire at a Coachella residence Wednesday night.
According to Cal Fire, the fire was reported at 10:28 p.m. on the 85000 block of Araby Avenue in Coachella.
The fire was in a bedroom and extended into the attic. It was fully contained at 10:28 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted.
No injuries have been reported, a cause of the fire has not been released.
