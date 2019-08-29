News

Residential fire contained in Coachella

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 11:26 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:26 PM PDT

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters contained a fire at a Coachella residence Wednesday night.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was reported at 10:28 p.m. on the 85000 block of Araby Avenue in Coachella.

The fire was in a bedroom and extended into the attic. It was fully contained at 10:28 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted.

No injuries have been reported, a cause of the fire has not been released.

