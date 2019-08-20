News

Republican Headquarters in La Quinta egged

Trump float had just stopped by hours before

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 05:37 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 05:37 PM PDT

La Quinta Republican Headquarters egged

The Republican Headquarters in La Quinta was egged Sunday evening.

The Republican Headquarters in La Quinta was egged Sunday evening.

The egging is believed to have happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when the building was empty, according to a post on the Republican Headquarters La Quinta Facebook page

Joy Miedecke, president of the East Valley Republican Women Federated, told News Channel 3 at least three dozens eggs were thrown at the building. Miedecke said she filed a police report on the incident. She said the building has cameras, however, the camera that could have caught the egging did not function. 

Miedecke said this is not the first time they've had an incident like this happen at the building. She added due to safety concerns, they are planning on increasing security.

The egging came just a few hours after the "Trump Unity Bridge," a tribute to President Donald Trump that travels the nation, stopped by at the Republican Headquarters.

The float was stationed in front of the Republican Headquarters Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Police were posted outside the headquarters to ensure everyone's safety.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries