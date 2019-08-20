Republican Headquarters in La Quinta egged

La Quinta Republican Headquarters egged Courtesy of Joy Miedecke [ + - ] Courtesy of Joy Miedecke [ + - ] Courtesy of Joy Miedecke [ + - ] Courtesy of Joy Miedecke [ + - ] Courtesy of Joy Miedecke [ + - ] Courtesy of Joy Miedecke [ + - ] Courtesy of Joy Miedecke [ + - ] The Republican Headquarters in La Quinta was egged Sunday evening.

The egging is believed to have happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when the building was empty, according to a post on the Republican Headquarters La Quinta Facebook page.

Joy Miedecke, president of the East Valley Republican Women Federated, told News Channel 3 at least three dozens eggs were thrown at the building. Miedecke said she filed a police report on the incident. She said the building has cameras, however, the camera that could have caught the egging did not function.

Miedecke said this is not the first time they've had an incident like this happen at the building. She added due to safety concerns, they are planning on increasing security.

The egging came just a few hours after the "Trump Unity Bridge," a tribute to President Donald Trump that travels the nation, stopped by at the Republican Headquarters.

The float was stationed in front of the Republican Headquarters Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Police were posted outside the headquarters to ensure everyone's safety.

