Report on Palm Springs mayor's personal office camera to be released
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A report is expected to be released Wednesday night detailing an investigation into the use of a personal surveillance camera by Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon in his City Hall office.
In April 2018, the Palm Springs city attorney was made aware of complaints that were brought to his attention about Mayor Moon utilizing a Blink security camera and an Amazon intercom system to record people in his office and to eavesdrop on conversations.
Moon maintained throughout that this the intention of the hardware was not nefarious and that the technological capability was not there to back up the allegations.
"The technology wasn't there. The system in the office is a simple Blink system. If someone enters my office at night, when it's turned on, it will alert me on my iPhone and take a ten-second video," Moon said.
A law enforcement investigation into Moon's actions was dismissed in June.
Councilmembers Geoff Kors and Christ Holstege requested an internal investigation into the mayor's alleged office recordings in July.
