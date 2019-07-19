Repairs continue at Amado Road post office in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - More than a month after a car plowed into a Palm Springs post office, the location is still not yet in full operation with repairs still ongoing.

This boarded-up section graces the front of the Amado Road post office with customers noticing.

“It's just an eyesore, I mean an eyesore. That's it,” Richard Pierce of Palm Springs said.

It's what's left after a van plowed through the front in June, and more than a month later, the retail section of the post office has yet to reopen.

“I really feel sorry for the post workers, and I feel sorry for that. You should take it out of the hide of the person that did it, rather than the taxpayers having to pay for it,” Marc Thomson of Palm Springs, said.

The U.S. Postal Service says the damage inside was extensive due to the building being nearly 50 years old and needing the service counters to be custom-made. There's now a timetable when the Amado Road post office in #PalmSprings will be fully operational after a van plowed through it more than a month ago. Details coming up at 6 p.m. on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/Ll2V0PFQ3v — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) July 19, 2019 “What we're wondering why it was taking a little while and so long, and I've been at this post office 25 years,” Eva Dupree of Palm Springs, said.

While people still have to access their mailboxes, only limited services are offered like buying stamps or dropping off prepaid packages. Anyone needing other services was directed to the Smoke Tree location. Some customers say that's not an issue for them.

“It's nice and cool in there and some of the guys that work here, they're over there,” Dupree said.

Another customer says the employees at the post office have helped smooth over any inconveniences.

“They're the hardest working and the most cheerful and the stuff that they go through. I think they're the top. Props to them, so when you see them, be nice to them,” Thomson said.

USPS says it hopes to have the retail section of the post office reopened by the end of September.