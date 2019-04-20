Rep. Ruiz's healthcare reform bill signed into law
INDIO, Calif. - A law penned by Rep. Raul Ruiz M.D. which includes Medicaid reforms and aims to help children, seniors, and hold drug companies accountable for deceptive practices, was signed into law by President Trump Thursday.
The congressman celebrated the Medicaid Services Investment and Accountability Act at Koma Linda University Health Center in Indio Thursday.
"The bill is great because it makes it easier to use Medicaid." said Les Zendle. "It helps people who access the Medicaid system to not have to go broke to get healthcare services...Ends up costing the government more money later on."
The bill which Ruiz sponsored was unanimously passed by the House and Senate earlier this month.
