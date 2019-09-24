Rep. Ruiz 'fully supportive of official impeachment inquiry' for President Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C.- - Congressman Raul Ruiz is now 'fully supportive' of an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.
The Congressman's official support for impeachment proceedings comes just under two months after he came out as being among the House Democrats not behind impeachment at that time.
"The Special Counsel's report and testimony make clear that the Russian government embarked on a long-term operation to undermine our elections, divide the country, and help President Trump's campaign," Dr, Ruiz told News Channel 3 in a statement on August 1. "The conduct of the President – and the actions of members of his inner circle – are also deeply troubling, and the American people deserve answers.I support the Judiciary Committee's ongoing investigation, and I look forward to hearing the Committee's findings and next steps."
