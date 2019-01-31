Rep Ruiz honors Cathedral City Mayor Greg Pettis in Congressional speech
Pettis will be honored in Cathedral City on Friday
Representative Raul Ruiz took a moment to honor the late Greg Pettis, former mayor of Cathedral City, Thursday in front of Congress.
"Mayor Pettis set an example as a public servant committed to protecting the rights for all of his constituents. During his decades of service to our communities, Pettis never wavered in his support for civil rights, improved transportation, and access to healthcare," Ruiz said in his speech.
Pettis passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 15 at the age of 63. He was the city's first openly gay public servant and longest-serving council member.
"Mayor Pettis was a trailblazer and a role model," Ruiz said.
A Public Celebration of Life ceremony for Cathedral City Mayor Gregory Pettis will be held at Big League Dreams Park on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10:00 a.m.
Several dignitaries from federal, state, county and local representatives along with family members of Pettis, city staff, friends, and colleagues will be present at the ceremony. News Channel 3's morning meteorologist Patrick Evans will serve them as the ceremony's emcee.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15