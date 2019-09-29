Reopening of Palm Springs Aerial Tramway delayed
The tram is expected to reopen October 7th now
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - According to a release Saturday afternoon, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is no longer set to reopen this upcoming Monday, September 30th, as originally expected. Due to "maintance delays" the attraction is now tentatively set to reopen on Monday, October 7th.
According to Vice President of Tramway Systems Chris Bartsch, “During our current shutdown, a measurement device called the load cell was changed-out. After a site visit by the manufacturer of the Tram’s control system, it was determined that the new part was faulty and must be replaced before operation of the Tram resumes. Due to this reinstallation and additional required testing, our reopening has been delayed by one week.”
Adds Bartsch, “Our number one priority is always guest safety. We apologize for any inconvenience this delay has caused our visitors.”
