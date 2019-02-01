Renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones speak on local earthquake risks

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Life after natural disasters was the focus for renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones who spoke to people in Rancho Mirage Friday.

In a packed room at the Rancho Mirage Library, the audience listens intently as sDr, Jones speaks on natural disasters.

“We look at the biggest natural disasters, people are afraid of dying in them. They should really be afraid of living after them because the process of recovery can take decades or even permanent changes in society,” she said.

Dr, Jones made an appearance at the Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival to speak on her book, “The Big One”, which deals with natural disasters and their aftermath. The one that comes to mind in the Coachella Valley are earthquakes.

“A big earthquake on the San Andreas Fault has a 100 percent chance of happening...we don’t know when. We don’t think the time since the last event matters, but eventually our luck will run out,” she said.

The aftermath of such a quake will cause great damage.

“The consequences for the Coachella Valley are significant. The biggest one is Interstate 10, will be broken by the fault itself, both north and south,” Dr. Jones said.

Her suggestions for preparation from her observations involves community mobilization and civilian emergency response.

“How about turning to your community and working together so your ready for it, because it is going to be impossible for services to get to you for awhile,” she said.

She says from her studies on disasters, a strong community foundation is essential to successful recovery, something she hopes will encourage her audience to think about.

“People who are there helping their neighbors, helping each other, helping their community that allow a place or community to survive and thrive after a big earthquake,” Dr. Jones said.