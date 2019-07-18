Renovations delayed at PSPD headquarters

Construction continues Palm Springs Poli

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A multi-million dollar renovation project has been delayed more than a year at the Palm Springs Police Department.

Palm Springs city engineer, Marcus Fuller, says a contractor started the job in February of 2018. Fuller says most of the work wasn't complete and some was deficient, like the shower facilities. The city terminated the contract in August and a second contractor was assigned by an insurance company to finish the job.

Sergeant Mike Casavan took News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado on a tour of the station. He says the renovations have been an inconvenience for officers and personnel.

"This was a fully functioning bathroom up until about a month ago. They (second contractor) came in completely demolished everything, and they're building it back up," said Casavan.

Casavan said the tile in the shower facilities weren't laid correctly and that some showers were not draining properly.

Officers are using portable showers while construction continues.

Meanwhile, some personnel are using temporary work spaces until the work is complete.

"This company definitely seem to be a little more on task and seems to be little ore in line with the time estimates that they're saying, opposed to the pervious company," Casavan said.