Renova building fire causes $250K in damage, cause under investigation

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A fire which was quickly extinguished at a Renova Energy building in Palm Desert on Tuesday caused $250,000 in damage, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters took about 50 minutes tonight to knock down the blaze and were able to prevent an estimated $2.5 million in additional damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 75000 block of Mediterranean Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



