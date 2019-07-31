News

Renova building fire causes $250K in damage, cause under investigation

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 01:26 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:26 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A fire which was quickly extinguished at a Renova Energy building in Palm Desert on Tuesday caused $250,000 in damage, according to Cal Fire. 

Firefighters took about 50 minutes tonight to knock down the blaze and were able to prevent an estimated $2.5 million in additional damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

   
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 75000 block of Mediterranean Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
   
The fire was contained at 6:50 p.m. and no injuries were reported, officials said.

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries