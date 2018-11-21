Refurbished Casino Morongo opens bringing jobs, opportunity

CABAZON, Calif.- - The Morongo Band of Mission Indians are expanding their casino holdings by refurbishing a blast from the past. Casino Morongo in Cabazon is now back open to complement the existing resort and spa.

It’s a place that’s been a familiar sight for drivers in Cabazon, the tower of “Casino Morongo” welcoming visitors.

“This is a throwback. This is a fun one for us. It proves that a classic never goes out of style,” Simon Farmer, executive director of marketing for the Morongo Casino, Resort, & Spa, said. I got an inside look at the refurbished Casino Morongo in #Cabazon. Find out the impact it will have in the local area coming up tonight on @KESQ and @LocalTwo. pic.twitter.com/Bds4Haqu7l — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) November 21, 2018 Originally opened in 1995, it’s the first casino for the tribe before expanding into resort area. It contains 300 new slot machines, and a new diner serving classic american fare, all appealing to long-time guests.

“They harken back to that time when this was their place. This was their home so in a lot of ways it’s a homecoming for them, Farmer said.

The refurbished casino is also boosting the local economy, creating 150 new jobs which is adding to the 2,400 that already exist. Some visitors to Cabazon say they’re interested in stopping by the new casino and say more jobs means building a community.

“People want to move here and people want to stay here. People want to stay where their job is at,” Hans Korsmo of Westlake Village, said.

Casino staff says ultimately the new casino will rest with the guests.

“We want to make this a fantastic experience. We’re invested in that as is the tribe,” Farmer said.