Referee dies during soccer game at Rancho Mirage High School

Michael Devenish

Family, friends, and colleagues are mourning a referee who died during a soccer game at Rancho Mirage High School.

Michael Devenish was refereeing the girls' junior varsity soccer game Monday between Rancho Mirage and Xavier College Prep. According to the Coachella Valley Soccer Officials Association/Desert Valley Soccer Referee Association, during the game, Devenish collapsed on the field and was unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our coaches, athletes, and the entire RMHS family are extremely saddened by this tragic loss. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family," said Chris Calderwood, assistant principal and athletic director at RMHS.

CVSOA/DVSRA officials say Devenish was relatively new to the valley, having come from Wisconsin where he refereed for several years.

"His passion for his family and for refereeing the beautiful game was not a secret," read a statement by CVSOA/ DVSRA.

CVSOA/ DVSRA officials said they are coordinating a moment of silence before soccer matches throughout Southern California on Thursday.

The Palm Springs Unified School District says counselors are available for any students if needed.

An official cause of death has not been released.